Mt. Pleasant man arrested on child porn charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A 39-year-old Mount Pleasant man was arrested on two charges related to sexual exploitation of a minor.
Gregory Robert Tibbetts is charged with one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor; and one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, which is a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Jail records state a judge set bond at $50,000 for each of the two charges.
Investigators say Tibbetts engaged in sexually explicit communication with and traveled to meet someone he believed to be a minor.
He was arrested by Internet rimes Against Children Task Force investigators and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.