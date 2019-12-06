Nick Ciuffo signs with Rangers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mt. Pleasant native Nick Ciuffo signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers on Thursday the team announced. He’ll also receive an invitation to take part in the clubs major league training camp.
The catcher, who was a 1st round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013, is set to enter his 8th professional season.
Ciuffo was released by the Rays last season and signed with the Cincinnati Reds where he finished the year with their Triple-A affiliate.
He’s played in 19 major league games over the course of his career and has 8 career hits with 1 home run.
