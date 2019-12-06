No. 17 Fla St. looks for home win vs Clemson

STEPPING UP: Aamir Simms and Tevin Mack have led the Tigers. Simms is averaging 11.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while Mack is putting up 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Seminoles have been led by Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell. Forrest has averaged 12.4 points while Vassell has put up 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.