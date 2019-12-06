Report: MUSC Children’s Hospital opening delayed due to “major issues of concerns”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A state inspection report of the upcoming MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital shows “major issues of concern.”
According to the report, the exhaust system tied to the backup generators require “major correction” that could take up to six weeks.
The report also says there are structural issues with the building louvers, which are often used on windows or doors in order to allow air or light in while keeping moisture out.
This most recent delay of the hospital’s opening is the second, and it is now scheduled to open at some point in 2020.
The facility will have more than 200 beds for intensive care patients, neonatal intensive care patients, acute care patients and new and expectant mothers.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.