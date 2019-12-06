S.C. animal shelters experiencing ‘unprecedented overcrowding’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the Charleston Animal Society, shelters across South Carolina are facing what they call unprecedented overcrowding for this time in the year ahead of the holidays.
In response, the shelter is launching an emergency adoption campaign.
CEO and president Joe Elmore said many shelters may have to start euthanizing healthy animals because of insufficient space.
"The message is help," Elmore said. "This is a life-saving campaign, not a fundraising campaign. The overcrowding is severe all across the state"
Currently, the Charleston Animal Society is caring for 570 animals in their shelter and foster care systems.
Elmore said if people can't take a dog home, they should still spread awareness.
"Share it on social media and encourage your friends and relatives," Elmore said. "If you can't adopt, be an agent, be advocates for these animals."
The list of "Shelters in crisis" are:
Lowcountry
- Charleston Animal Society
Midlands
- Chester County Animal Care and Enforcement
Upstate
- Laurens County Animal Shelter
- Anderson County PAWS
Pee Dee
- Williamsburg County Environmental Control
- Florence County Environmental services
- Saint Frances Animal Shelter
- A Second Chance Animal Shelter (Manning)
- Horry County Animal Care
For more information, visit PickMeSC.com
