State Rep. and local leaders visit chemical plant after fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State Representative Wendell Gilliard and community leaders met with managers of the Lanxess chemical plant in Charleston today.
Last week, a phosphorous leak ignited a fire that kept fire and hazmat crews busy for hours.
Phosphorus ignites when it touches air, explained plant manager Jean-Francois Berthiaume.
Rep. Gilliard used to work at the site when it was run by a different company.
Monday, he sent a letter to the plant expressing his concerns about the recent chemical leak and a chlorine leak in May that “resulted in plant workers needing medical treatment.”
Live 5 also found OSHA and EPA violations issued to Lanxess in recent years.
Speaking about Friday’s meeting, Gilliard said, “We brought up concerns such as safety, safety records. More importantly, how did these two recent incidents happen. Why did it happen? What are you doing to improve on these incidents?”
Gilliard, NAN’s president Charles Tyler, and Rosemont Neighborhood Council President Nancy Button all told said they felt reassured after the meeting, which included Lanxess leaders who came from Pittsburg.
“We did an on-site plant visitation tour. They had a very good power point presentation on what they’re doing to correct the safety measures of those tanks – the tank that caused that fire,” Button said.
Button said she attends the community meetings the plant holds every other month
Tyler wants more neighbors to show up to those meetings and show plant leaders who safety measures are meant to protect in the community.
His message to people who live nearby? “Step up and care what’s around them. What kind of chemicals are coming into this plant? What’s run up and down this railroad? What trucks are bringing chemicals in chemicals here, coming in their community. They should be aware especially when kids are involved and live around here.”
Gilliard says they were surprised to learn there’s no longer a radio channel for people to tune into when the alarms go off at the plant. In the past that’s been a quick way for folks find out what’s going on.
“We need to get the city involved- all due respect- to help [the plant] go through the FCC and get that permit back in place.”
The city currently uses reverse 9-1-1 calls to reach as many people as possible in an emergency.
