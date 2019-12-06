Thief spends 20 minutes inside West Ashley garage, steals tools and trailer

West Ashley, S.C. (WCSC) -The owners of a West Ashley home say they were stunned to learn a thief spent 20 minutes in their garage before stealing tools and a trailer.
It happened just after 12:30 a.m.on November 14 on Eton Road in the Sandhurst subdivision.
Cassie Tollens says her husband left their garage door open while he went down the street to see some friends.
Tollens was asleep when it happened.
"I was sick, recovering from a nasty cold, didn't hear anything, kids were sleeping upstairs, downstairs, nobody hear a word," Tollens said.
She didn't hear a man walk into their garage and go for some of their stuff.
Tollens says at first she couldn't see who did it because their internet wasn't working properly.
A couple of weeks later it came back up and she reviewed the video.
"And there he was, I mean it just popped right up and immediately the hair stood up on my head," Tollens said.
Tollens said the thief ignored the surveillance company sign, the surveillance cameras, floodlights and the four cars that were parked outside.
The video shows him making two trips into the garage for an air compressor and other tools.
"Loads up more tool bags and then you see him disappear, so you think he's gone. Then all of a sudden you see tail lights braking and he hooked up to the back of the trailer and off he goes," Tollens said.
Adding insult to injury the guy put the stolen tools inside Tollens' trailer before leaving.
"I don't even have words. I mean to spend 20 minutes in our garage, to help himself to whatever," Tollens said. "It's not fair. We work very hard to provide for our family, and for somebody to come take that away, it hurts."
Tollens is thankful the thief didn't try to get inside her house.
She's hoping someone will recognize his build or his clothing.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111.
