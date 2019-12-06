Three men arrested in Orangeburg Co. on weapons charges, officials say

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has taken three men into custody after seizing a sawed-off shotgun on Wednesday.
The three men -- 19-year-old Clyde Mock, II, 20-year-old Chase Savell, and 18-year-old Justin Sanders -- were each charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun, sawed-off shotgun, or rifle.
Deputies were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on Moncks Corner Road in Eutawville on Wednesday. At about 6:30 p.m., a burgundy Subaru stopped shy of the checkpoint and proceeded to back up tried to approach it.
When deputies were able to get to the car, they found the shotgun along with a .30-30 rifle, a pistol, and ammunition for the shotgun and pistol. Investigators also found a bag of jewelry was found in the car.
On Thursday, investigators said the owners of the pistol did not know the gun was missing.
Bond was set for Mock at $10,000. He is also sentenced to wear an ankle monitoring device. As for Savell and Sanders, bond was set for them at $5,000 each.
Officials said Mock was charged for a shooting that happened earlier this year when he shot at several people on a golf cart in the Eutawville area. Mock pleaded guilty in October to first-degree assault and battery after he originally charged with attempted murder.
