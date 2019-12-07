Cooler Temps & Sunshine Returning; Slight Rain Chance Tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures are cooling down after a weaker cold front moved through. Highs this afternoon should peak in the mid 60s under returning sunshine. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to cool down more quickly. A cold morning is on tap Sunday so make sure you keep the coats close by! Most areas will feel temps in the mid 30s to near 40s degrees tomorrow morning. A coastal trough could spark a few later afternoon and early evening showers.
Mainly dry weather is on tap to kick off the new work week, but temps are warming up! Highs Monday and Tuesday will climb into the low/mid 70s feeling warm! A strong front moved through mid week and will cool temps down by the end of the work week. The next chance for scattered rain is Wednesday.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds, cooler; HIGH: 65.
TOMORROW: Cool with slight chance for PM showers; HIGH: 62.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm; HIGH: 73.
TUESDAY: Warmer and mostly cloudy; HIGH: 76.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain; HIGH: 61.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.