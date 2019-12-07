Cooler Temps & Sunshine Returning; Slight Rain Chance Tomorrow

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Temperatures are cooling down after a weaker cold front moved through. Highs this afternoon should peak in the mid 60s under returning sunshine. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to cool down more quickly. A cold morning is on tap Sunday so make sure you keep the coats close by! Most areas will feel temps in the mid 30s to near 40s degrees tomorrow morning. A coastal trough could spark a few later afternoon and early evening showers.