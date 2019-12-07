‘God’s provision was on full display’: Marion County crews rescue man who got lost on hunting trip

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion County crews are crediting “a calm head and being prepared” with their being able to rescue a 67-year-old man who became lost during a Friday hunting trip.
According to a post on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the man became disoriented in the 26,000-acre Woodbury Tract Wildlife Management Area and Heritage Preserve for approximately four hours.
“With temperatures dropping, a cold rain moving in, a heart condition, and night fall approaching he decided to call 911,” the post read.
Members of the Marion County K-9 unit spoke to the man via cellphone. The team was then able to narrow the search area by having dispatchers “ping” the cellphone to just a few miles. He was eventually found along the bank of the Big Pee Dee River.
“A calm head and being prepared with a fully charged smart phone and flash light helped rescue efforts tremendously,” according to the MCSO.
The man was rescued by boat and then taken to the nearest landing before being driven back to his truck, authorities said. It’s estimated he walked five to six miles through the swamp.
“God’s provision was on full display,” the post read.
