Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tre Jones scored 15 points and No. 10 Duke rallied after a slow start to beat Virginia Tech 77-63. Vernon Carey Jr. and Wendell Moore Jr. added 12 points each for the Blue Devils. They used runs of 12-2 just after halftime and 12-3 a short time later to take command after trailing for almost the entire first half. P.J. Horne scored 15 points to lead the Hokies. Virginia Tech lost its third in a row and ended its three-game home winning streak against the Blue Devils. Wabisa Bede and Tyrece Radford added 12 points each.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joe Harris scored 22 points, DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets continued their recent strong play in road games with a 111-104 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The Nets won for the fifth time in their last six road games, all while playing without injured point guard Kyrie Irving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is happy his players get to finally make a case for themselves that they are championship-worthy at the ACC title game. The third-ranked Tigers will take on No. 22 Virginia for the league title on Saturday night. There will be little doubt after the result on whether defending national champion Clemson will be in the four-team College Football Playoff. Swinney has consistently defended his program's schedule and his team's play throughout its undefeated season. Clemson is seeking to become the first program with five straight ACC title game wins. They're also looking for their 28th straight victory.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — North Carolina outlasted underdog Washington State 2-1 on Friday for a berth in the women's NCAA College Cup title game. North Carolina will vie for its 23rd championship on Sunday against Stanford, which defeated UCLA 4-1 in the other semifinal. The Cougars made it to the Final Four for the first time in any sport. Alexis Strickland's header in the 38th minute gave the Tar Heels the winning margin.
Boone, N.C. (AP) — Zac Thomas leads 20th-ranked Appalachian State against Lafayette in a rematch of last year's Sun Belt Conference football championship game. App State won last year's game 30-19. Thomas has won 21 games as a starting quarterback at App State and is in the midst of another big season. Thomas has thrown for 2,427 yards and 24 touchdowns. He has run for 387 yards and seven scores. The Mountaineers beat the Ragin' Cajuns 17-7 earlier this season.