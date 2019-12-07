Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is happy his players get to finally make a case for themselves that they are championship-worthy at the ACC title game. The third-ranked Tigers will take on No. 22 Virginia for the league title on Saturday night. There will be little doubt after the result on whether defending national champion Clemson will be in the four-team College Football Playoff. Swinney has consistently defended his program's schedule and his team's play throughout its undefeated season. Clemson is seeking to become the first program with five straight ACC title game wins. They're also looking for their 28th straight victory.