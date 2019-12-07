Man who worked as Santa in Fort Mill believes negative feedback driven by color of his skin

Mr. Harkey resigned from the contractor that employed him before bringing any of his concerns to our attention. We first learned about them through the media and immediately contacted Mr. Harkey to learn more. In that conversation, he told us he had a positive experience with us – including our team members and management – all of whom embraced Mr. Harkey and proudly welcomed him to our store. Cabela’s is proud to host Santa’s Wonderland, which invites people from all backgrounds and walks of life, to experience the magic of Christmas.