Myrtle Beach police investigate stabbing in gas station parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a stabbing in Myrtle Beach.
Officers were called around 7:15 p.m. Friday to the parking lot of the Circle K in the 1100 block on North Kings Highway to a report of a stabbing.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries, but their condition isn’t known at this time.
It’s not clear if police have anyone in custody.
Vest said it’s still early in the investigation and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. If you have any information, call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
