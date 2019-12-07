Patriots Point hosting free Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Service

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will host a free Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Service aboard the USS Yorktown on Saturday.
December 7 marks the 78th anniversary of the Japanese attack.
Museum admission and parking will be waived from 10 a..m. to 11 a.m. for the memorial service. It is open to the public.
The service will honor the 25 known South Carolinians who were killed during the 1941 Japanese attack.
Patriots Point officials say they organized the service with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10624.
The service will include a wreath laying, tolling of a bell and a traditional gun salute.
Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. James Livingston (Ret.) will be the featured speaker. Livingston earned the military’s highest award for his courageous actions during the Battle of Dai Do in the Vietnam War.
Museum officials say Japanese used more than 350 aircraft during the attack on Pearl Harbor. More than 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians were killed. In total, more than 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships were destroyed or damaged, including eight battleships, according to the museum.
