Walterboro police looking for information about church break-ins

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Walterboro police are looking to raise awareness and look for potential suspects in a string of church break-ins.
Police say five churches on Hampton, Wichman and Bailey Street have been broken into, two of which have occurred this week.
Some of the churches have been vandalized, authorities say, while others have had items stolen. The unknown suspect or suspects are said to be committing the burglaries and night and generally attempt to enter through the rear of the churches.
Police are asking that anyone who sees any suspicious activity contact the non-emergency line at 843.549.1811.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.