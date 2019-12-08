Applewhite, Riley Lead Bulldogs To Win Over PC

ORANGEBURG, SC—Three players scored double figures as South Carolina State cruised to an, 80-68 over visiting Presbyterian College Saturday (Dec. 7th) at Smith- Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.
"Great team victory today by our guys. It was good to be home after playing 3 games on the road against Vanderbilt, Austin Peay and Tulsa, said head coach Murray Garvin." Presbyterian is a well-coached team and very similar to what our competitors in the MEAC will be like."
Senior frontcourt of Damani Applewhite and Tashombe Riley finished with 20 points each in the win. Junior guard Rayshawn Neal added 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Garvin noted, "I thought Damani and Tashombe finally had the game that we all expected from them. Rayshawn Neal flirted with a triple double and several guys made plays when they had to."
The Bulldog defense forced a game-high 16 turnovers.
Next up South Carolina State host UNC-Ashville Wednesday (Dec. 11th) in a non-conference battle at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center, Tipoff is 7 pm.