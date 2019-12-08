Clemson ranked No. 3 in final College Football Playoff rankings, will play Ohio State in semifinal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Clemson Tigers have won 28 games in a row. On Dec. 28, they will put that streak to the test in the national semifinal against Ohio State in Phoenix, Arizona.
Dabo Swinney’s team was ranked No. 3 in the final College Football Playoff rankings when they were released Sunday afternoon.
The Tigers topped Virginia in the ACC title game Saturday to solidify their spot.
Clemson’s last loss came to Alabama in the 2017 CFP Championship game.
Ohio State won the Big 10 Championship with a 34-21 win over Wisconsin.
