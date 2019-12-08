Clemson’s Simmons Wins 2019 Butkus Award

"We've made a lot of history this year, and one of those things is having our first ever Butkus Award winner," Head Coach Dabo Swinney said. "We've had some great players come through, but I'm so happy for Isaiah. He's so deserving and I'm so happy for his family. What an unbelievable job by Coach V [Brent Venables] in developing him into a Butkus Award winner. It's a special moment for our team and for Isaiah."