Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes and Tee Higgins caught three scoring passes to lead No. 3 Clemson to its fifth straight ACC championship with a 62-17 victory over No. 22 Virginia. The defending national champions also wrapped up a likely fifth consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff. Lawrence had TD passes of 19, 11 and 7 yards to Higgins on the way to their 28th straight victory. The Tigers also became the first team to win five consecutive championship games.
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Darrynton Evans scored three touchdowns and 20th-ranked Appalachian State repeated as Sun Belt Conference champions with a 45-38 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette. Zac Thomas threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns and Daetrich Harrington and Marcus Williams added touchdown runs Saturday. The Mountaineers racked up 416 yards on offense, including 267 on the ground in the first half. The Mountaineers accomplished something North Carolina, Duke, North Carolina State and Wake Forest never have _ becoming the first FBS team from North Carolina to win 12 games in a season.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Bryce scored 18 points and North Carolina State shot 52% to beat Wake Forest 91-82 on Saturday and earn its first ACC win. Jericole Hellems added 13 points for the Wolfpack, though he had to be stretchered off with 28 seconds left after appearing to bang his head on the court when falling on a rebound attempt. The Wolfpack led much of the second half by double figures and hit a season-high 12 3-pointers. Brandon Childress scored 30 points to lead the Demon Deacons, who shot 52%. Wake Forest committed 19 turnovers that N.C. State converted into 27 points.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho recorded a career-high five points and tied his personal best with three goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes snapped the Minnesota Wild’s five-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory. Teuvo Teravainen added three assists. Lucas Wallmark, Andrei Svechnikov and Joel Edmundson also scored for the Hurricanes. They won for the third time in four games. Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots for his NHL-leading 10th home win. Ryan Donato and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have signed Shaq Thompson to a four-year extension. The deal keeps the linebacker under contract through the 2023 season. Thompson began his career in Thomas Davis' shadows but has since emerged as a reliable starter. The five-year NFL veteran is averaging more than eight tackles a game. He had double-digit tackle totals in four games this season, including a career-high 14 in Carolina’s Week 3 win at Arizona. Thompson was the team's first-round draft pick in 2015.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — DeVante Jones, who tied his career-best with 32 points, drained a trey and followed with a layup late to lift Coastal Carolina to an 92-88 victory over Winthrop on Saturday night. Coastal Carolina had trailed for most of the contest before Keishawn Brewton nailed a 3-pointer to go out front 84-82 with 1:54 remaining in the game.