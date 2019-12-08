McMaster, conservation leaders mark 300,000 acres preserved in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and conservation leaders with the ACE Basin Task Force commemorated preserving 300,000 acres of working farmland and forestland Sunday.
Over the last 30 years, the ACE Basin Task Force, a collective of private landowners, state and federal agencies, and conservation organizations has protected and actively managed more than 300,000 acres, according to a news release by the task force.
“Our original goal was to protect 90,000 acres and I am so pleased to announce that we have passed the 300,000-acre mark for protected land,” Charles Lane with the ACE Basin Task Force said.
“Everything from a growing economy to the generosity and kindness of our people contributes to South Carolina being the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family,” McMaster said. “Attracting people from all over the world, one of our greatest assets is our state’s natural beauty. Thankfully, with community partnerships and private contributions, the ACE Basin serves as a perfect example of what we can do when we collectively commit to being good stewards of the natural resources that we must maintain and preserve for future generations.”
“Without the initiative of a few passionate people, we wouldn’t be here today," South Carolina Conservation Bank Chairman Mike McShane said. "However, our work is far from complete. Before the 40th anniversary, we challenge ACE Basin landowners and partners to help us protect another 100,000 acres. To do that, we will need active engagement of the next generation of conservationists.”
