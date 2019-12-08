Police: Man tried to steal car at James Island park with 2-week-old baby inside

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police say a father fought back when a man tried to hop in the driver’s seat of his car late Saturday night at James Island County park as he was changing his 2-week-old baby’s diaper in the back.
Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived at the park and found the father of the child holding down 30-year-old Raheem Oquendal Grant on the ground outside his 2013 Kia Optima.
According to the incident report, the father was changing his baby’s diaper in the back seat when Grant tried to get in the driver’s seat. Grant then locked the doors as the baby’s mother was outside screaming at Grant to get out, the report stated.
Grant pushed the start button on the car, but the father reached forward from the back seat to shut the car off and hit Grant in the face multiple times, according to the report. The two then got into a fight inside the car as the father tried to keep Grant from shifting the vehicle into drive, the report stated.
The mother of the baby was then able to open a door to the car with her key, and a “concerned citizen” then helped the father restrain Grant as he tried to leave the scene, the report stated.
Charleston County deputies who were working the James Island Festival Of Lights arrived at the scene first. Charleston Police Officers then arrived on scene and took Grant into custody.
He has been charged with carjacking with great bodily injury as well as third-degree assault and battery. He was given a $75,000 bond on the carjacking charge and a $1,087 bond on the assault and battery charge Sunday morning, according to jail records.
