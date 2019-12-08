Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago

Juice Wrld performs onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chicago-area rapper Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad A. Higgins, was pronounced dead Sunday after a “medical emergency″ at Midway International Airport, according to authorities. (Source: imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPx/AP/MediaPunch)