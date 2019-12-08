Spotty Late Day Shower Possible; Big Warm Up Ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front offshore will move north as a warm front this afternoon and evening. A light, shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry. High temps are expected to reach into the low 60s. Look for a lot of sunshine for most of the day. More clouds are possible this afternoon. As clouds move in temps will stay very mild overnight. Lows should only drop to the upper 40s. Patchy fog is possible late as well.
A big warm up is in store the next two days. Despite the clouds moving in to start the work week, highs tomorrow ill get into the mid 70s and possible top out in the upper 70s Tuesday. The record high for December 10th was 82 degrees set back in 1972. A strong front moves through Wednesday and temps will cool throughout the day. Scattered rain is possible mid week so have the umbrella with you!
TODAY: Cool with low shower chance; HIGH: 63.
TOMORROW: Warm with more clouds; HIGH: 74.
TUESDAY: Warmer and mostly cloudy; HIGH: 77.
WEDNESDAY: Sct’d showers possible, cooling down; HIGH: 62
THURSDAY: Chilly with clouds; HIGH: 53.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
