Spotty Late Day Shower Possible; Big Warm Up Ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A front offshore will move north as a warm front this afternoon and evening. A light, shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry. High temps are expected to reach into the low 60s. Look for a lot of sunshine for most of the day. More clouds are possible this afternoon. As clouds move in temps will stay very mild overnight. Lows should only drop to the upper 40s. Patchy fog is possible late as well.