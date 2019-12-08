When given $150 at Cops and Kids shopping event, girl buys groceries for family

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 60 children teamed up with North Charleston Police officers to go shopping for themselves, their friends and families for the holidays.
But when Kymbreona Brown was given the $150 gift card, she immediately wanted to buy food for her family.
"I just got groceries," Brown said.
But when officers and event sponsors saw this, they were moved.
"It really hurt us when we found out that she was buying groceries instead of Christmas stuff for herself and her family," event sponsor Russel Brown said.
Brown and his wife at the end decided to surprise Kymbreona her with her number one wish.
“I was shopping and I got the biggest surprise of my life, a PlayStation 4,” Kymbreona Brown said.
The surprise was a part of the North Charleston Police Department's Kids and Cops holiday shopping event.
Each child is chosen by local schools and resource officers based on their families' needs.
The goal is to encourage the kids during the holidays and build a trusted relationship between children and law enforcement.
“I think it’s such a great program that the department offers,” Officer Jessie Demalo said. “It’s also a great way for us to build a relationship with the kids and also be a blessing to them as well for Christmas.”
