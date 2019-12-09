Big temperature swings on the way this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Periods of clouds, several chances for rain and off and on clouds are expected over the next 7 days. Unseasonably warm weather is expected for the next two days before our next cold front arrives Wednesday bringing a chance of rain and a big cool down for the second half of the week. Cloudy and cool weather will follow on Thursday before a more significant storm brings the chance of rain Friday or Saturday. The weather will improve over the weekend.
TODAY: AM Fog. Mostly Cloudy. High 74.
TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 61.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and Cool. High 54.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 61.
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 67.
SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 68.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.