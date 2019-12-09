Big temperature swings on the way this week!

By Joey Sovine | December 9, 2019 at 9:14 AM EST - Updated December 9 at 9:14 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Periods of clouds, several chances for rain and off and on clouds are expected over the next 7 days. Unseasonably warm weather is expected for the next two days before our next cold front arrives Wednesday bringing a chance of rain and a big cool down for the second half of the week. Cloudy and cool weather will follow on Thursday before a more significant storm brings the chance of rain Friday or Saturday. The weather will improve over the weekend.

TODAY: AM Fog. Mostly Cloudy. High 74.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Scattered Showers. High 61.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Cool. High 54.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 61.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 67.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 68.

