Big temperature swings on the way this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Periods of clouds, several chances for rain and off and on clouds are expected over the next 7 days. Unseasonably warm weather is expected for the next two days before our next cold front arrives Wednesday bringing a chance of rain and a big cool down for the second half of the week. Cloudy and cool weather will follow on Thursday before a more significant storm brings the chance of rain Friday or Saturday. The weather will improve over the weekend.