Cops: Man runs across N. Charleston school campus, dumps gun in trash can

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a man ran across the campus of a private North Charleston school and dumped a gun in a trash can.
It happened Monday afternoon when a police officer responded to Cathedral Academy on 3790 Ashley Phosphate Road for a report of a gun that was found.
A report states that the officer met the man who found the gun who said another man ran across their campus and threw the firearm in a trash can. He said the man then ran towards the Stratton Capers neighborhood.
Authorities said the gun was a black Springfield XD 9mm.
NCPD officials say the weapon was run through the National Crime Information Center and was found to be clear. The gun was seized and placed in evidence.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.