Coroner identifies woman killed in shooting in Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting in Kingstree.
The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office says 40-year-old Nancy Cherise Fulton of Kingstree died.
The shooting happened on Friday inside Roses Express at 25 N. Williamsburg County Highway. The sheriff’s office is continuing to search for the suspect identified as 46-year-old Iva Lamar Griffin.
Deputies say Griffin is to be considered armed and “extremely dangerous” and not to attempt to make contact with him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Kennedy at 843-355-6381, extension 4516 or call 911 immediately.
