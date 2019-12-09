Cougars Wrangle Cobras In 26-Point Home Victory

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Grant Riller recorded his first career double-double with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead College of Charleston to a 26-point home victory over NCAA Division II Coker, 76-50, on Sunday at TD Arena.
It was the first home game for the Cougars (5-4) since playing Oklahoma State nearly a month ago on Nov. 13.
Charleston shot only 36.7 percent from the field in the first half as the Cobras (2-4) kept it close with just a five-point deficit at halftime, 37-32.
The Cougars played their entire bench and held Coker defensively to only 18 second-half points.
Jaylen McManus and Osinachi Smart also joined Riller in double figures with 11 and 10 points respectively. Smart had a near double-double with nine rebounds.
For the Cobras, they were led in scoring by Noel Pinnock with 13 points, while AJ McQuaige had nine rebounds and six blocks.
The Cougars will travel later this week to Richmond (8-1) for their final non-conference road game of the season on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. (ET) in Richmond, Va. The game will be televised nationally on NBC Sports Network.