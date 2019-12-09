Deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff’s office has arrested a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Ladson.
Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 20-year-old Frank Johan Arias-Arias with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.
He was given a $75,000 bond, and a hold has been placed on him from the Immigration Custom Enforcement agency.
The investigation began on Sunday at a business on Highway 78 in Ladson where deputies were responding to a noise complaint.
A deputy was then approached by someone who said his friend had just left in a vehicle with a man that she did not know. The witness said he and his friend were at the property for a party when the incident happened. Friends provided investigators the description of the victim which included the victim wearing corrective lenses.
Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle, and a traffic stop was conducted.
A report states that authorities saw a broken pair of corrective lenses inside of the vehicle, as well as a used condom and a bottle of bleach.
Investigators say the suspect claimed he had dropped the victim off but was unable to give an exact location.
Deputies eventually found the victim sitting in the front yard of a home.
She was then transported to a hospital for evaluation.
