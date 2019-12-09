Florida State Sinks 15 3-pointers, Defeats Clemson

Clemson (5-4, 0-2) went 9-for-27 from deep, and Florida State (8-2, 1-1) went 15-for-32 on shots from beyond the arc. Turnovers were integral in the contest, too, with the Seminoles and the Tigers suffering 13 and 18 turnovers, respectively. The Tigers scored 12 points off turnovers and recorded an overall shooting percentage of 35.8. However, the Seminoles were 46.3 percent on shots from the floor, and they pulled away from Clemson in the second half.