Georgetown County inmate dies following hospitalization for injuries

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say an inmate who was hospitalized last week for injuries died on Monday.
The inmate was transported from the Georgetown County Detention Center to Georgetown Memorial Hospital after correction officers discovered his condition on Dec. 6.
The man received medical attention and was unresponsive but still alive when he was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to a report.
The sheriff has contacted the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct an investigation.
