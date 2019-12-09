Industrial hemp processing plant to open in Dorchester Co. in 2020

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s office announced Monday that an industrial hemp processing plant will open in Dorchester County in 2020.
The company is called Magnolia Botanicals and is a joint venture between South Carolina-based Blue Water Green Bridge, LLC, and the United Cannabis Corporation.
“We work hard every day to show companies the benefits of doing business in South Carolina, so it’s exciting to see announcements like this one," McMaster said in a statement. "We celebrate Magnolia Botanicals’ decision to invest and create 52 new jobs in Dorchester County.”
There will be a capital investment of $3.2 million and the company will create 52 new jobs.
“Establishing a state-of-the-art processing facility in Dorchester County gives us a competitive advantage in this emerging market," Blue Water Green Bridge CEO Richard Mudd said. "We are proud to call the Lowcountry home and excited to bring 52 new jobs to this community.”
The plant is expected to be online by the first quarter of next year.
Hemp is a form of the cannabis plant that contains less than .3% of the chemical THC. The South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s industrial program allowed 40 farmers to receive industrial hemp permits in 2019, according to the SCDA.
Those farmers can also grow up to 40 acres of industrial hemp. The 2018 pilot program only allowed farmers to grow 20 acres.
