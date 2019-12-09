Man charged with attempted murder, accused of abusing three-month-old baby

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia police arrested a man they say abused a three-month-old baby boy, putting the child in the hospital.
Tyrone L. Weeks, 24, faces charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a child. The victim is a relative of Weeks', police said.
On Dec. 2, the child’s mother took the baby to the hospital after the boy was abused at a home on Bailey Street, police said.
Doctors said the baby suffered “multiple life-threatening injuries” all over his body, as well as internal injuries.
Thankfully, the child survived and has been released from the hospital. The baby is in the custody of social services.
Weeks was arrested Friday night by the Columbia Police Dept. and U.S. Marshals. He’s being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $750,000 surety bond.
