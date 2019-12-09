One dead, three hospitalized following Oranegburg County crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died and three people are in the hospital following a crash in Orangeburg County Sunday evening.
The crash occurred at around 5:50 on U.S. 21 near Dock Road. Two cars were involved in the crash, A Nissan and a jeep, according to Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Nissan was reportedly not wearing a seat belt and died after reportedly being entrapped.
The driver and passengers in the jeep were all wearing seatbelts and were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
