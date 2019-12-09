One suspect arrested, another sought after home and cars struck by bullets

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One man has been arrested and another is being sought after gunshots struck a home and a parked vehicles in Beaufort County.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested James Howard and are searching for Carter Mosco in connection to a shooting on Dec. 3 on Hilton Head Island.
Anyone with information on Mosco’s whereabouts is asked to call (843) 524-2777.
Warrants were issued for Howard and Mosco for seven counts each of attempted murder, one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and one count each of discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
On the night of Dec. 3, deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Murray Avenue.
Deputies learned that someone had fired guns, striking a home and parked vehicles multiple times.
“Fortunately, none of the seven occupants of the home were wounded,” BCSO officials said."It was also learned that the subjects attempted to flee the area in a vehicle, but, after only getting a short distance away from Murray Avenue, drove the vehicle into a ditch."
Deputies say the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled the area on foot.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.