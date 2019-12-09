Police increase presence at Mt. Pleasant schools after threatening social media post

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant police say they are increasing their presence at all Mount Pleasant schools Monday after officers received calls from in and out of state about a threatening social media post referencing Wando High School.
Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chris Rosier said the department and “federal partners” have been actively working the case.
“We have increased our officer presence at Wando High School and all schools in Mount Pleasant to ensure the safety of the students and staff,” Rosier said. “We will continue to work this case throughout the day and keep our community updated.”
The nature of the post, which social media platform it was on, or what it said was not provided.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.