Unseasonably Warm Tuesday then Cooling Down Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ahead of the next cold front temperatures are warming up! Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. The record high tomorrow is 82° set at the Charleston International Airport in 1972. The Live 5 Weather team will let you know if we tie that record. A cold front will be approaching the Lowcountry late Tuesday night. Ahead of it we can’t rule out a couple of showers. Most of the rain from the front though should fall Wednesday before lunchtime. Much less than a quarter inch of rain is possible. Temps will cool through the day Wednesday under cloudy skies.