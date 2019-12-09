Unseasonably Warm Tuesday then Cooling Down Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ahead of the next cold front temperatures are warming up! Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. The record high tomorrow is 82° set at the Charleston International Airport in 1972. The Live 5 Weather team will let you know if we tie that record. A cold front will be approaching the Lowcountry late Tuesday night. Ahead of it we can’t rule out a couple of showers. Most of the rain from the front though should fall Wednesday before lunchtime. Much less than a quarter inch of rain is possible. Temps will cool through the day Wednesday under cloudy skies.
Highs Thursday may only climb into the low 50s so expect big changes in our temperatures this week. The winds will stay elevated and paired with chilly temps you will want to dress warm. A storm system should move up from the south Friday. There’s a greater chance Friday afternoon and evening.
TUESDAY: Warm with sun & clouds; HIGH: 78.
WEDNESDAY: Cooling down, sct’d showers; HIGH: 62.
THURSDAY: Chilly and breezy; HIGH: 54.
FRIDAY: Cool with widespread rain; HIGH: 62.
SATURDAY: Drying out; HIGH: 67.
SUNDAY: Warmer with lots of sunshine; HIGH: 69.
MONDAY: Comfortable with mostly sunny skies; HIGH: 66.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.