Williamsburg County deputies searching for man in connection with Kingstree deadly shooting

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Kingstree Friday.
Iva Lamar Griffin, 46, is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened inside Roses Express.
Deputies say Griffin is to be considered armed and “extremely dangerous” and that you do not attempt to make contact with him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Kennedy at 843-355-6381, extension 4516 or call 911 immediately.
You can also message the sheriff’s office directly through Facebook Messenger.
