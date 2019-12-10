Berkeley Animal Center receives $35k grant for surgeries

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley Animal Center has received a $35,000 grant from PetSmart.
Officials say the grant will primarily be used for spay/neuter surgeries. County council approved the grant during its meeting Monday night.
Officials say the shelter spends about $75,000 annually on spay/neuter surgeries and their has been an increase in surgeries because of the rapidly rising intake number.
“We are incredibly thankful for this grant and the support to fund the increasing crucial spay/neuter surgeries,” Berkeley County Community Services Director Heather McDowell said. “This money will help our shelter battle over-population. Berkeley County continues to seek out efforts to improve the facility and meet the needs of animals in Berkeley County. Contributions like this are helping not only the animal shelter, but the entire County.”
Since 2017, when the center took in 2,351 animals, the count has risen by more than 30 percent; and in two years, the count has more than doubled. So far in 2019, the center has taken in 4,794 animals, with that total set to exceed 5,000 by the end of December.
On average, the shelter houses 407 animals per month. The grant money will also pay for animal vaccinations, equipment and supplies, along with marketing materials and volunteer support for the center.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.