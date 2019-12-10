Berkeley Co. voters head to polls in special primary election

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A special primary election will happen Tuesday to fill a seat on the Berkeley county council.
Dan Owens and Charles E Schuster are running in the Republican primary for the District One seat which covers the majority of Hanahan.
The seat was left open after the death of Councilman Kevin Cox If needed-- a runoff will happen Dec. 31. The special election is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2020.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
