Police searching for good Samaritan who helped family in attempted carjacking

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a good Samaritan who helped a family in an attempted carjacking.
Detectives with the Charleston Police Department said they would like to thank the person who came to the aid of a family on Dec. 7 at the Charleston County Park on 871 Riverland Drive.
“This Good Samaritan help thwart an attempted carjacking,” CPD officials said."This citizen prevented this incident from becoming a possible tragic situation. So we need your help in identifying this good Samaritan so we can thank him. This citizen can call Detective Thomas Bailey at 843 901 3734 or the on duty Central Detective at 843 743 7200."
