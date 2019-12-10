Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old boy from Boaz, Ala.

11-year-old Zane Bradley Priest. (Source: ALEA)
By WBRC Staff | December 10, 2019 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 4:09 PM

BOAZ, Ala. (WBRC) - The Boaz Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 11-year-old Zane Bradley Priest.

Priest is a white male with brown hair and eyes, 5-feet-tall and weighing 140 pounds.

Police say Priest may be in the company of Douglas Brooks Hamilton.

Priest was last seen in the area of Brown Street in Boaz at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10.

If you have any information regarding Priest, please contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812, or call 911.

