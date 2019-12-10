Fifteen suspects arrested in warrant round up operation in Georgetown Co.

By Live 5 Web Staff | December 9, 2019 at 8:06 PM EST - Updated December 9 at 8:49 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement agencies in Georgetown County have arrested 15 suspects in a warrant round up operation.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said the operation, “Warrant Round-up 12/9/19," launched on Monday following months-long investigations and drug purchases throughout the county. Authorities obtained arrest warrants for 28 suspected drug dealers.

On Monday, law enforcement officers fanned out across the county in search of the suspects as well as six additional violent suspects.

“These arrests demonstrate the sound working relationships among law enforcement agencies in Georgetown County and the new normal in the sheriff’s office, making every attempt to rid our communities of those who would do harm,” Weaver said.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15 people were jailed at the Georgetown County Detention Center on the existing warrants as well as additional charges relating to the arrests.

“AJ Rasheed Brown, who had vowed not to be arrested, was found hiding beneath a pile of clothes in his house after officers heard movement inside the residence and entered the home with a search warrant in order to arrest him,” GCSO officials said."At the home of Shon Moore, previously convicted of a drug offense, officers found not only Moore but distribution level quantities of heroin, cocaine and pills."

Deputies say law enforcement officers found Jabyron “Smatty” Richardson, a convicted felon, with a loaded .40 caliber pistol and 100 rounds of ammunition as well as significant quantities of crack and powder cocaine, marijuana, Oxycodone and Suboxone.

“Marcus Brown was found in the company of Camren Green and Rahkeem Williams,” the sheriff’s office said. “All three were in possession of distribution levels of crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana and Ecstasy. They were also found in possession of two loaded pistols, one of which was reported stolen in the city of Georgetown.”

All of the suspects were locked up at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

“Law enforcement officers continue to search for additional defendants and further arrests are anticipated,” GCSO officials said.

The following people were arrested:

Brown, Rasheed

Breach of Trust with fraudulent Intent

Hinder/ Obstruct Law Enforcement Officer

Brown, Marcus

Possession of LSD, cocaine

Grate, Damon

Distribute Marijuana, 2nd offense, 3 counts

Distribute Marijuana within ½ mile of a school or park

Johnson, Kensley

Distribution of Marijuana

Marsh, Pierre

Distribution of Marijuana, 2 counts

Distribution of Marijuana within ½ mile of a school or park, 2 counts

Pringle, Nasean

Hinder Obstruct law enforcement officer

Mau, Mark

Kidnapping,

Assault

Assault and battery, first degree

Moore, Shon

Distribute Heroin, 2nd offense

Distribution of Heroin within ½ mile of a school or park

Possession with intent to Distribute Cocaine, 2nd offense

Possession with intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, 2nd offense

Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule III pills, 2nd offense

Richardson, Jabyron

Distribution of Crack Cocaine, 3rd offense

Trafficking Crack Cocaine, 3rd offense

Trafficking Cocaine, 3rd offense

Possession with intent to Distribute, Oxycodone, 3rd offense

Possession with Intent to Distribute, Suboxone, 3rd offense

Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana, 2nd offense

Felon in Possession of a handgun

Possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime

Small, Landon

Distribution of Cocaine

Distribution of Cocaine within ½ mile of a school or park

Swails, Vernon

Burglary

Felon in Possession of a handgun

Thomas, Mary Lynn

Distribution of a Schedule III C/S

Distribution of a Schedule III C/S within ½ mile of a school or park

White, Dashaun

Distribution of Cocaine Base, 2 counts

Williams, Rakeem

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Possession with intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession with intent to Distribute Ecstasy

Possession of a stolen handgun

Green, Camren

Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine

Possession with intent to Distribute Heroin

Possession with intent to Distribute Marijuana

Possession with intent to Distribute Ecstasy

Possession of a stolen handgun

