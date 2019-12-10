Furman goes up against North Greenville

SUPER SENIORS: Furman's Clay Mounce, Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons have combined to account for 57 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOUNCE: Through 11 games, Furman's Clay Mounce has connected on 46.6 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also shooting 61.9 percent from the free throw line this season.