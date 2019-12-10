Gov. McMaster, state leaders propose $3,000 raise for SC teachers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster along with state leaders have proposed a $3,000 pay raise for South Carolina teachers.
The $211 million investment is part of the governor’s 2020-2021 executive budget which he will announce in January of 2020.
The raise will affect the state’s more than 52,000 public school teachers.
According to a press release by the governor’s office, the raise will boost the state’s national ranking from 41st into the top 25 states for average teacher pay and represents a three-year 26% increase in the minimum starting salary for new teachers: from $30,000 to $38,000.
State officials say teachers will now make $2,456 above the southeastern average for teacher salaries.
“By continuing to invest in our classroom teachers, we are sending a strong message about South Carolina across the nation and the globe,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We are taking bold steps in education reform to produce the next generation’s workforce and to maintain our state’s competitive advantage for new jobs and investment.”
