HD Supply: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ HD Supply Holdings Inc. (HDS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $132 million.
The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.
The industrial distributor posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.
For the current quarter ending in January, HD Supply expects its per-share earnings to range from 52 cents to 58 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.
HD Supply expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.51 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.17 billion.
HD Supply shares have risen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 6% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HDS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HDS