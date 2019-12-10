Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley said he's headed to Utah for his final college season. Bentley announced his commitment to the Utes on social media. Bentley is scheduled to graduate from South Carolina this week and will be eligible to play immediately. Utah will need to replace senior QB Tyler Huntley from this season's team, which went 11-2. Bentley said in his post he was excited for his next step in joining Utah. Bentley was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks who suffered a season-ending foot injury in this year's opener.