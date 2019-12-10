Hundreds of Lowcountry families to receive food baskets, toys from Dominion Energy

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Tuesday morning, hundreds of Lowcountry families in need will receive a surprise.
Employees from Dominion Energy will be up early packing baskets full of holiday food like ham, vegetables, fruit, potatoes and rice all to be delivered from Jasper County to Charleston County. Families with kids under 14 will also receive gifts.
This is part of Dominion Energy's annual Good Neighbor Fund Christmas Project. The Good Neighbor Fund is a non-profit organization run by Dominion employees that provides financial assistance to families facing unexpected tragedies or emergencies.
Over the past 35 years these employees have made more than 20,000 baskets and helped more than 12,000 families from Jasper to Charleston County.
The packing event begins around 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.