Ingles: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

December 10, 2019 at 7:48 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 7:48 AM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $20.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Asheville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $1.04.

The grocer posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $81.6 million, or $4.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.2 billion.

Ingles shares have climbed 60% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 51% in the last 12 months.

