Jake Bentley transferring to Utah

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley will be transferring to Utah he announced on Twitter on Monday night.
The QB had his final season with the Gamecocks cut short after he suffered a broken foot in the teams season opener against North Carolina in Charlotte. He would have season-ending surgery a week later.
Bentley finishes his time in Columbia with a 19-14 overall record including 10-7 in SEC games. He leaves ranked 2nd in completion percentage and in the top 5 in pass completions, touchdown passes, passing yards, pass attempts, total touchdowns and total yards.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.